Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.03-2.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.03-2.07 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

