Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. Genpact’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.