GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 217,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 174,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

