Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $103.37 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRRMF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

