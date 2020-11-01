GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.92. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 15,348 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.20.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,420.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 77,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,887 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

