Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after buying an additional 657,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

