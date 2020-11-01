Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

