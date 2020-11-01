Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

