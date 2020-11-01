Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gladstone Commercial worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

