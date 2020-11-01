GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,650 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.