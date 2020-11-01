GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.87.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have bought a total of 3,240,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,036,814 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

