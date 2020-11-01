Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.09. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 100,997 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $481.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.