Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $27.71 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.