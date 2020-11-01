GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.92. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 94,999 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

