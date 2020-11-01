GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.92. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 94,999 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

