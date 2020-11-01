Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $192,600.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,994.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GBDC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
