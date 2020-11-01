Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $192,600.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,994.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

