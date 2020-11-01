GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During GoodRx’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of GDRX opened at $48.39 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $357,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

