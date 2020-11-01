Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,934,228 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,190,251 shares of company stock worth $1,601,174.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 830,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.