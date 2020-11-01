Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 4th (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision’s (NASDAQ:GRAY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Graybug Vision had issued 5,625,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Graybug Vision’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

