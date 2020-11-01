Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.