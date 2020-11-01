GridCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $314.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 439,392,618 coins and its circulating supply is 408,739,586 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

