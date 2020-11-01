GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

