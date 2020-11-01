GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. GSE Systems shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 9,215 shares traded.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,542.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

