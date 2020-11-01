Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $749.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

