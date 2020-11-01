Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.
In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
GES opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $749.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
