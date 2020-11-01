Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.98.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

