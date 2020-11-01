Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 18th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HARL opened at $21.50 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harleysville Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

