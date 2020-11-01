Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.76 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and $100,943.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $90.12 or 0.00658046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 61.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,571 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

