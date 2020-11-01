Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $25.89 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00013659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $25.89 million and $1.42 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,717.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.22 or 0.02830069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.01901333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00397843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00906852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00419672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,817,280 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

