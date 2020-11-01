Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of HVT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

