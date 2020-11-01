HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HCI Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HCI Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

