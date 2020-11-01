HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

