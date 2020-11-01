Head-To-Head Analysis: Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Its Peers

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 33.75 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 37.35

Silvercorp Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercorp Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 735 2822 2623 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -17.63% -13.15% -1.34%

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

