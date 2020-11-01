Head to Head Comparison: Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) and HNI (OTCMKTS:HNI)

Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) and HNI (NYSE:HNI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and HNI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HNI $2.25 billion 0.62 $110.50 million N/A N/A

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Profitability

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and HNI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A HNI 3.33% 17.16% 7.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of HNI shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of HNI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxx Sports TV and HNI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 N/A HNI 0 1 1 0 2.50

HNI has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given HNI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HNI is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Summary

HNI beats Maxx Sports TV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxx Sports TV

Reconditioned Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inc.es and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands. This segment sells its products through independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors, as well as directly to end-user customers; and federal, state, and local governments. The company's Hearth Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet fueled fireplaces; inserts; stoves; facings; and accessories primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, and Stellar Hearth brands. This segment markets its products through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. HNI Corporation was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

