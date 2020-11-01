Head-To-Head Contrast: Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atmos Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atmos Energy has a consensus price target of $109.79, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Atmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50% Atmos Energy 21.31% 9.31% 4.00%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.55 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.02 Atmos Energy $2.90 billion 3.90 $511.41 million $4.35 21.07

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atmos Energy. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atmos Energy pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2019, it owned 70,875 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. It owns 5,669 miles of gas transmission lines. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

