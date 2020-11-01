Head to Head Contrast: Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NYSE:JRSH)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Jerash Holdings (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 1.21 $4.13 million N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $93.02 million 0.58 $6.46 million $0.57 8.40

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dunxin Financial and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.97%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 6.43% 10.43% 8.74%

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Dunxin Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

