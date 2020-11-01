Head-To-Head Review: VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) & Baran Group (NASDAQ:BRANF)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baran Group has a beta of -6889.7, indicating that its stock price is 689,070% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VSE and Baran Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VSE presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given VSE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VSE is more favorable than Baran Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSE and Baran Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $752.63 million 0.42 $37.02 million $3.35 8.64 Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Baran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52% Baran Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of VSE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VSE beats Baran Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. It sells vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain services to support the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense (DoD). The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for commercial and general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. It serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. This segment also provides energy consulting services, and IT solutions and services for various DoD and federal civilian agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

