Head to Head Survey: Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) & Tilly’s (OTCMKTS:TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Tilly's alerts:

This table compares Tilly’s and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s 0.10% 0.64% 0.19% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Tilly’s has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilly’s and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilly’s presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilly’s and Tailored Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $619.30 million 0.30 $22.62 million $0.78 7.87 Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Tilly’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tailored Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 229 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc.was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.