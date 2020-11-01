Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE HLX opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $372.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

