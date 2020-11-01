HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Commerzbank started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HLFFF stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

