Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 436,889 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.