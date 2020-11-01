Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 30,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 534,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

