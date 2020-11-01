Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.41

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.41 and traded as high as $85.48. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $83.92, with a volume of 615,792 shares changing hands.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.36 ($102.77).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

