HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.33. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

