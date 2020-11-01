HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 128.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

