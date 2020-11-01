HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HF Foods Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.97.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter.
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.
