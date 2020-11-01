Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,404.77

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,404.77 and traded as high as $2,545.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) shares last traded at $2,510.00, with a volume of 392,690 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) from GBX 2,380 ($31.09) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,616.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,404.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

