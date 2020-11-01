Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $805.01

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $805.01 and traded as high as $839.60. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $824.40, with a volume of 678,871 shares.

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 805.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

