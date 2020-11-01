Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

HTCMY opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

