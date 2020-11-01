Home Retail Group (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Retail Group Plc (LON:HOME)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $99.67. Home Retail Group shares last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 147,162 shares changing hands.

About Home Retail Group (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

