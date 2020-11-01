Hubii Network Market Capitalization Hits $4.21 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $450.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00080932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00205640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01194729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

