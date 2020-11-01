HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $365.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.07 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $330.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

