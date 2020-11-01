ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $214.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,019,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

